Harbhajan Singh wants THIS actor to play him onscreen, wife Geeta Basra disagrees

There's no denying that biopics are a rage in Hindi cinema these days. From 'Mary Kom', 'Dangal', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' to the upcoming '83' and 'Rashmi Rocket', there have seen several biopics based on sportspersons that have hit the silver screen in the recent past and some that are upcoming.

Now, popular cricketer, Harbhajan Singh has opened up on who he thinks should play him onscreen in a biopic.

In an interview with india.com, Harbhajan revealed that according to him, the actor who he thinks can best play him onscreen is Ranveer Singh, while he believes that Kiara Advani will be most suited to play Geeta Basra's role.

"I think Ranveer Singh as the lead. He'll play Harbhajan Singh. For Geeta.. I think Kiara Advani," said Turbanator Singh to india.com.

However, his wife disagreed. According to Geeta, the best people to play them onscreen in a biopic if it were ever to be made, is Vicky Kaushal and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. "I think Vicky Kaushal could do Harbhajan’s role. If someone had to play me, I would say Priyanka Chopra."

Reacting to wife Geeta's choice, Harbhajan said, "I would have said Priyanka as well but she hardly spends any time in India now". To this Geeta added, "Kiara looks nothing like me. The actors have to be relatable. They have to look like us."

Harbhajan Singh married his longtime girlfriend, actress Geeta Basra, on October 29, 2015, in Jalandhar. They have a daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, born on July 27, 2016, in Portsmouth, Hampshire.