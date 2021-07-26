Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra reveal their son’s name, share adorable photo of baby and daughter Hinaya

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra recently welcomed their second child. Fans have been eagerly awaiting a glimpse of his face and to learn his name. Now that the couple has decided what the baby’s name will be, Geeta shared the first photo of her son with her fans on Instagram.

She shared a beautiful picture of her infant with her daughter Hinaya on Monday. Geeta stated her son's name and introduced him. The couple has named their newborn Jovan Veer Singh Plaha.Their daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha is pictured kissing her brother on the forehead while her brother sits on her lap. The baby's face is hidden while Hinaya is facing the camera.

Her hair is pulled back and she is dressed in a light pink outfit. and a towel is put around the baby. They're posing in front of a bokeh background.

She wrote, “Introducing HEER ka VEER – Jovan Veer Singh Plaha.”

As soon as the former actor posted the picture, her fans congratulated her in the comments. “So cute God bless him,” read one of the comments, another wrote, “Aww lovely” and third wrote “True Love”

Harbhajan announced the birth of his son on July 10 with a heartfelt note. “We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishes for their constant love and support,” Harbhajan’s post read.

Blessed with a Baby boy shukar aa Tera maalka pic.twitter.com/dqXOUmuRID — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 10, 2021

The couple brought their newborn home on 15th July. As they were spotted outside their residence, Geeta and Harbhajan were seen with their daughter Hinaya. With the newborn, the three of them posed for photos.