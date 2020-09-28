Headlines

'Harami' trailer: Emraan Hashmi as English-speaking crime lord is the leader of Mumbai's pickpocketers

'Harami' is the official selection to New Currents main competition section of Busan International Film Festival 2020.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Sep 28, 2020

The trailer for Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film, Harami is out. Based against the backdrop of the underbelly of Mumbai, the film is based on the pickpocket gang. The human story has Emraan being the merciless crime lord Sagar Bhai who speaks English even to the pickpocketers. The certain pack of the gang is led by Pachpan played by 16-year-old Rizwan Shaikh. The fact pace trailer is gripping and will leave you impressed.

Along with Emraan Hashmi and Rizwan Shaikh, Harami also stars Danshree Patil, Harsh Rajendra Rane, Ashutosh Gaikwad, Machindra Ghadkar, Sarthak Dusane, Manish Mishra, Yash Kamble, Durgesh Gupta, Aditya Bhagat, Starr Liu, Diksha Nisha and Adil Khan in pivotal roles.

Harami is directed by Shyam Madiraju and produced by Brent Maddock, Pravesh Singh Rajput, Dori Zuckerman, Gavin Lurie and Mohit Rastogi.

The synopsis of the film is described as "Harami is a hard-hitting, visually striking street saga of youth crime and broken destinies, love and redemption, played out against the vibrant backdrop of chaotic and relentless Mumbai."

Talking about the film, Emraan had earlier said in a statement, "It was Shyam’s script that really attracted me to his project. And his obsession with details, it was very contagious. Kudos to Shyam and his Harami team for making it into the prestigious main competition section of the festival. It was a true passion project for all involved and I am looking forward to the day when we will be able to share the film with the Indian audience."

