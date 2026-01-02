Haq OTT release date: When, where to watch Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi-starrer courtroom drama film

Headlined by Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, Haq is inspired by the real-life, landmark 1985 Shah Bano Begum case, a significant legal battle in India concerning Muslim women's rights to maintenance after divorce.

Headlined by Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in the leading roles, the courtroom drama film Haq was released in the cinemas on November 7 last year. The Suparm Varma directorial received extremely positive reviews from the audiences and critics for the performances and bold social commentary, becoming one of the most critically-acclaimed Hindi films of 2025.

After eight weeks since its theatrical release, Haq started streaming on Netflix from January 2. The OTT giant took to its social media handles, shared the release poster, and wrote, "Yeh kahaani shuru hui thi pyaar se magar khatam hogi insaaf par. Ek aurat jiski ladai bani desh ki ladai. Watch Haq, out now, on Netflix."

Haq is inspired by the life and legal struggle of Shah Bano Begum, on whose petition the Supreme Court in 1985 passed a ruling granting divorced Muslim women the right to maintenance. Shah Bano had filed a lawsuit in a local court seeking maintenance from her husband Mohammad Ahmed Khan, a lawyer, after he divorced her in 1978. After a lengthy legal battle, the Supreme Court ruled in her favour in 1985. The five-judge Constitution bench held that Muslim women were entitled to maintenance under the law. However, following protests by Muslim organisations, the then-Rajiv Gandhi government at the Centre enacted the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act in 1986, nullifying the SC decision. Bano died in 1992.

Just ahead of the film's release, Shah Bano Begum's daughter, Siddiqua Begum Khan, had approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court claiming that the film was made without the family's consent, and has misrepresented personal aspects of her late mother's life. The court dismissed the petition, stating that a person's right to reputation or privacy is not heritable. Such rights come to an end with a person's death, and the film-makers were not obliged to seek a consent from Siddiqua Khan. The HC also held that the petitioner approached the court very late, as the media had been carrying reports about the film's making since February 2024.

READ | Who was Colonel Santosh Babu? 37-year-old war hero of 2020 Galwan valley clash and inspiration behind Salman Khan's character in Battle of Galwan