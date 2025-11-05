FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Haq movie review: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi deliver career-best performances, could have emerged as best film of 2025, but...

Despite the powerful performances of Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, Haq ends up being a half-baked, weak courtroom drama that deserved better treatment and conclusion.

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 10:44 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Haq movie review: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi deliver career-best performances, could have emerged as best film of 2025, but...
Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi in Haq
Director: Suparn S Verma

Cast: Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi

Where to watch: In cinemas

Runtime: 136 minutes

Rating: 3 stars 

Shazia Bano's (Yami Gautam) life gets shattered after her husband, Abbas Khan (Emraan Hashmi), marries another woman, Saira (Vartika Singh). A heartbroken Shazia leaves Abbas' home, but he decides to divorce her. Shazia, with her three kids, are abandoned, and Abbas refuses to give her the maintenance of Rs 400. In extreme situations, a hell-bent Shazia decides to fight for justice against Sharia law. Shazia's fight for her rights (Haq) forms the basic plot. 

When you have a Yami Gautam-starrer with Emraan Hashmi, produced by Harman Baweja, whose last film, Mrs., was emotionally impactful, you have really high expectations. Haq is an example of a product you expect too much from, and it ends up disappointing you. Haq is inspired by the landmark Shah Bano case of 1985, the legal battle of ten years that shook the nation, and empowered suppressed Muslim women across the nation. Just like Shah Bano, Shazia Bano also fight against her ex-husband, her sect, for her rights. However, the film, with such a strong premise and performances, deserved better writing and a screenplay. 

The film revolves around Shazia's 10-year legal battle (1975-1985). From the Aligarh session court, to the High Court, to the Supreme Court. In this period, Shazia battles society, poverty, and various other challenges. The basic plotline is very powerful; it's been justified well with the performances. The film has an emotionally-packed first half, with several moments that will leave you teary-eyed. However, it's the underwhelming second half that hampers the overall impact. 

Speaking about the performances, Yami Gautam delivers her career-best performance. She's among the rare actresses in today's times who get into the skin of a character like fish to water. Yami's eyes emote pain, deceit, grief, rebellion; her silence speaks louder than dialogue. During the climax, Yami's monologue will make you cry, and it's because of her sheer brilliant acting chops. Emraan Hashmi again proves why he's the best when it comes to grey-shade characters. His subtle nuance, his argument power during the courtroom scene, will leave you impressed. By the end of the film, you'll start hating Abbas Khan, and that's the biggest win for Hashmi. Emraan and Yami are the heart and soul of the film, but apart from them, debutant Vartika Singh also impresses, despite limited screen space. Sheeba Chaddha also lends good support. The music goes well with the narrative. The three songs also lend ample support to the film. 

Speaking about the shortcomings, the major spoilsport in Haq is the undercooked second half. As viewers, we can't expect Haq to have a courtroom drama like Damini, where the protagonist roars for justice. But still, the landmark case deserved better treatment, more impactful dialogues, and a proper closure. There are elements in the film that are left unexplored or half-baked. Shazia Bano could have been shown as the messiah of suppressed women, or how her case impacts society or others, but you never get to see that. When the verdict is announced, you expect the judgment to be passed like a historic statement, but the director fails to capture that. 

Overall, Haq is a one-time watch for sure. It could have been the best film of 2025, but the weak screenplay kills the impact. However, every Indian must watch this film.

