BOLLYWOOD

Haq director Suparn Verma defends Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar against 'promoting violence' backlash: 'If this was in Japanese or Korean film'

Director Aditya Dhar is facing backlash for 'promoting violence' with his upcoming film Dhuranadhar. Suparn Varma has now stepped forward and defended him and his vision of storytelling.

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 10:27 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Haq director Suparn Verma defends Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar against 'promoting violence' backlash: 'If this was in Japanese or Korean film'
Aditya Dhar, Suparn Verma
Suparn S Varma, who has directed the recently released film ‘Haq’, has come forward to defend fellow director Aditya Dhar. Aditya has come under the scanner owing to a high degree of violence in the trailer of his upcoming film ‘Dhurandhar’. The ‘Haq’ maker tore into the hypocrisy of the industry and the viewers saying they would happily heap praise on International cinema if it featured the same gritty and violent sequences.

He cut straight to the industry’s blind spot saying that Indian films are too often judged with a harsher lens than their foreign counterparts. And as Aditya Dhar's film is about to storm the theatres, he argues it’s time this bias ends.

Taking to the Story section of his Instagram, he penned a long note in Aditya’s support, as he shared, “I’m just amazed by some of the chatter about the violence in #Dhurandhar the same viewers would have called it cinematic brilliance if this was in any other language or a Korean or Japanese film. It’s high time we started to celebrate Hindi cinema and its filmmakers with the same passion we celebrate all makers and films”.

He further mentioned, “Each filmmaker comes with his/her unique voice and identity and background & I have been left spellbound by the world and characters created by @adityadharfilms and his amazing team”. The director believes that the film’s success proves that when we back our own storytellers with the same faith we show global cinema, they deliver work that stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the best.

Suparn is known for being politically and intellectually aware, he earlier discussed the political facet of art. He earlier told IANS, “I think every art serves a different purpose. When I say, ‘politics’, it is not related to just administration or the government per se”.

“Politics of different nature, politics comes in comedy, Charlie Chaplin films are political, you are talking about the social divide of rich and poor in those films. For instance, ‘The Tramp’ is the most political figure you will ever see, so it's have and have nots. You will always have a bully in a comedy, that's politics of power. Where there is power, there is politics, regardless, even if it's a parental film, there is the politics of adults, children. So, I talk about politics in that fundamental basic way, but it is part of life and it is unique, and it doesn't need to always be negative, but it is there”, he added. Meanwhile, ‘Haq’ has collected INR 17.86 crore at the box-office, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

