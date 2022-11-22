HappyBirthdayShehzada trends as Kartik Aaryan fans hail film's teaser

File Photo

On Tuesday, the makers of Shehzada dropped the much-anticipated trailer of the film starring Kartik Aaryan, on the occasion of the superstar's birthday. As the audience witnessed Kartik in the action avatar for the first time, they are truly hooked by the teaser and started to make noise on the social media universe dropping their loving comments.

With the teaser, the audience witnessed Kartik in a whole new different avatar while the film seems to be a massive entertainer of this year from the youngest star. Ranging from calling him a prince of Bollywood to trending #HappyBirthdayShehzada for the birthday boy, fans just flooded social media as soon as Kartik released the first look of 'Shehzada'. Some of the comments read -

"This man went from being a stranger and an outsider to the prince of the current running Bollywood. Happy Birthday Kartik Aryan Sir! #HappyBirthdayShehzada"

This man went from being a stranger and an outsider to the prince of the current running Bollywood.



Another person said, "He can do any kind of scenes in the film and his skills are awesome. Best wishes on this birthday. HBD #HappyBirthdayShehzada http://youtu.be/9GFMdZDg6gw."

One of his fans tweeted, ""Acting to dancing to good looks #KartikAaryan has it all! Our #Shehzada is back in a new avatar that’s too hot to handle #HappyBirthdayShehzada https://youtu.be/9GFMdZDg6gw"

"Fans toh bohot phele se the…abhi triple ho jaengay with #Shehzada and #KartikAaryan in this dhamakedaar role #HappyBirthdayShehzada https://youtube.com/watch?v=9GFMdZDg6gw…," said another person.

Meanwhile, Producer Bhushan Kumar said "Kartik is such a brilliant and nuanced actor and what better way to celebrate our very own Shehzada than this! The first look is a treat for his fans.” Aman Gill also added, "Kartik is a dream to work with, we all had a blast shooting this film, his personality is infectious so we thought this would be a sweet little thing we did for his birthday to celebrate Shehzada's birthday with the first look of our film." Kartik Aaryan has had quite the year with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 taking off and becoming the biggest blockbuster of the year so far. The actor has been keeping busy with shoots for his upcoming projects including Shehzada.

The teaser that would trace Kartik in one of his coolest, craziest, and hottest looks ever. He can be seen doing full-on action for the first time with many seeti maar moments in the teaser and all those slow-mo moments really have the audiences drooling for the actor like when he is running in his green shirt and his comic timing always has it. Seems like this film is definitely gonna be full of some typical and healthy Kartik Aaryan comedy too. This first glimpse is one of the best surprises or treats for his fans as they are definitely super excited.

He is currently awaiting the release of his is yet another new avatar of a film, 'Freddy' on 2nd December, and besides Shehzada, he will also be seen in 'Satyaprem ki Katha', Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan's untitled next.