Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

#HappyBirthdayShehzada trends as Kartik Aaryan fans hail film's teaser

Besides Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in Satyaprem ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, Freddy and Kabir Khan's untitled next.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 10:06 PM IST

#HappyBirthdayShehzada trends as Kartik Aaryan fans hail film's teaser
File Photo

On Tuesday, the makers of Shehzada dropped the much-anticipated trailer of the film starring Kartik Aaryan, on the occasion of the superstar's birthday. As the audience witnessed Kartik in the action avatar for the first time, they are truly hooked by the teaser and started to make noise on the social media universe dropping their loving comments.

With the teaser, the audience witnessed Kartik in a whole new different avatar while the film seems to be a massive entertainer of this year from the youngest star. Ranging from calling him a prince of Bollywood to trending #HappyBirthdayShehzada for the birthday boy, fans just flooded social media as soon as Kartik released the first look of 'Shehzada'. Some of the comments read -

"This man went from being a stranger and an outsider to the prince of the current running Bollywood. Happy Birthday Kartik Aryan Sir! #HappyBirthdayShehzada"

Another person said, "He can do any kind of scenes in the film and his skills are awesome. Best wishes on this birthday. HBD #HappyBirthdayShehzada http://youtu.be/9GFMdZDg6gw." 

One of his fans tweeted, ""Acting to dancing to good looks #KartikAaryan has it all! Our #Shehzada is back in a new avatar that’s too hot to handle #HappyBirthdayShehzada https://youtu.be/9GFMdZDg6gw"

"Fans toh bohot phele se the…abhi triple ho jaengay with #Shehzada and #KartikAaryan in this dhamakedaar role #HappyBirthdayShehzada https://youtube.com/watch?v=9GFMdZDg6gw…," said another person.

Meanwhile, Producer Bhushan Kumar said "Kartik is such a brilliant and nuanced actor and what better way to celebrate our very own Shehzada than this! The first look is a treat for his fans.” Aman Gill also added, "Kartik is a dream to work with, we all had a blast shooting this film, his personality is infectious so we thought this would be a sweet little thing we did for his birthday to celebrate Shehzada's birthday with the first look of our film." Kartik Aaryan has had quite the year with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 taking off and becoming the biggest blockbuster of the year so far. The actor has been keeping busy with shoots for his upcoming projects including Shehzada.

The teaser that would trace Kartik in one of his coolest, craziest, and hottest looks ever. He can be seen doing full-on action for the first time with many seeti maar moments in the teaser and all those slow-mo moments really have the audiences drooling for the actor like when he is running in his green shirt and his comic timing always has it. Seems like this film is definitely gonna be full of some typical and healthy Kartik Aaryan comedy too. This first glimpse is one of the best surprises or treats for his fans as they are definitely super excited.

READ: Kartik Aaryan gets surprise birthday treat from family, Kriti Sanon hints about Shehzada poster

He is currently awaiting the release of his is yet another new avatar of a film, 'Freddy' on 2nd December, and besides Shehzada, he will also be seen in 'Satyaprem ki Katha', Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan's untitled next.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 times Sushmita Sen made headlines, from extramarital affair with Vikram Bhatt to dating IPL founder Lalit Modi
Halloween 2022: Cabinet of Curiosities, Nope, The Midnight Club, Get Out, must-watch horror movies and series
Pictures of Terminal 2 of Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru go viral before inauguration on November 11
Air pollution: Effective measures to protect your lungs during poor AQI
Viral Photos of the Day: Sara Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria give fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kanpur: Stalker reaches hospital posing as patient to harass medical student
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.