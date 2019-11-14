Happy Wedding Anniversary DeepVeer: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh look like a newly married couple at Tirupati Temple

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh left for Tirupati last evening to ring in their first wedding anniversary. The couple was joined by their family and they all were snapped at the Kalina aerodrome in Mumbai while leaving the city. Soon after that, Deepika and Ranveer will also be heading to Amritsar to seek blessings at the beautiful Golden Temple. Today, they will also be visiting Padmavathi Temple which is pretty near to Tirupati Balaji Temple.

Now we came across a couple of photos of Deepika and Ranveer straight from Venkateswara Temple, Tirumala after they sought blessings from Tirupati Balaji. In the photos, Deepika looks like a newly wedded bride wearing a bright red saree with heavy golden border and a matching blouse. She teamed it up with gold jewellery and long sindoor on her forehead. On the other hand, Ranveer looked dapper in a golden sherwani with a hot pink shawl around him.

Check out the photos below:

Meanwhile, after the temple visits, Deepika and Ranveer will be returning to Mumbai on November 15, 2019. They are then likely to attend the bash to be hosted by Karan Johar for American singer-songwriter Katy Perry who is currently in the city.

Earlier during an interaction with Harper's Bazaar US, Deepika spoke about her private wedding with Ranveer. She said, "[Finding] a place that would feel private was the top priority. And we both love the water, so to be surrounded by water was important."

Happy First Wedding Anniversary, Deepika and Ranveer!