'Happy to do this experiment': Shoojit Sircar on releasing Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo online

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo' to be streamed on June 12, 2020.

Shoojit Sircar's directorial Gulabo Sitabo has become the first Bollywood film to get an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video owing to coronavirus lockdown crisis. The film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana will be streamed on June 12, 2020. Now during an interaction with Pinkvilla, Shoojit opened up about the online release of Gulabo Sitabo.

He stated, "I made Gulabo Sitabo as a cinematic experience. It was the situation that called for a decision like this. So I experimented. I'm happy to do this experiment (of releasing the film online). Both Gulabo Sitabo and Udham Singh are cinematic experiences; nothing is less, nothing is more. It's all about creating good cinema."

On being quizzed if his forthcoming directorial, Udham Singh starring Vicky Kaushal will also be released online, Shoojit said, "I have been working on one film at a time. One film recovers a little cost and that helps me move on to the next one. Udham Singh needs post-production work which I'll start once I release Gulabo Sitabo. We regenerate employment that way. We still don't know which way we will go with Udham Singh at this point. There's work pending in the post-production of the film which we need to complete first."

Earlier when Sircar was asked if he is ready for an OTT release of Gulabo Sitabo, he told Mumbai Mirror, "As a filmmaker, I’d want to see my film open in the theatres, but the situation today is unlike anything anyone had ever experienced. So, I’m open to a digital release if need be, but we will decide after May 3."