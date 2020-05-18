'Happy to do this experiment': Shoojit Sircar on releasing Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo online

Headlines

Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni spotted driving vintage Rolls-Royce car in Ranchi

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 breaks cover, India price to be out tomorrow: Specs, features and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets massive Flipkart discount after Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch, over Rs 43000 off

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes global debut: Check features, camera, design and more

AAP MP Raghav Chadha 'attacked' by crow outside parliament, netizens react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 breaks cover, India price to be out tomorrow: Specs, features and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets massive Flipkart discount after Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch, over Rs 43000 off

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes global debut: Check features, camera, design and more

Players who have hit six sixes in an over

Benefits of eating ghee empty stomach 

Eye infection: How to cure conjunctivitis naturally?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Rita Reporter aka Priya Ahuja calls Asit Modi ‘sadist’ for replacing her on the show

Oppenheimer’s grandson slams this scene in Christopher Nolan’s film: 'That's a really serious accusation...'

Kiara Advani gets kisses from mother-in-law as she walks the ramp at India Couture Week, fans say 'aisi saas sabko mile'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Happy to do this experiment': Shoojit Sircar on releasing Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo online

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo' to be streamed on June 12, 2020.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 18, 2020, 02:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shoojit Sircar's directorial Gulabo Sitabo has become the first Bollywood film to get an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video owing to coronavirus lockdown crisis. The film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana will be streamed on June 12, 2020. Now during an interaction with Pinkvilla, Shoojit opened up about the online release of Gulabo Sitabo.

He stated, "I made Gulabo Sitabo as a cinematic experience. It was the situation that called for a decision like this. So I experimented. I'm happy to do this experiment (of releasing the film online). Both Gulabo Sitabo and Udham Singh are cinematic experiences; nothing is less, nothing is more. It's all about creating good cinema."

On being quizzed if his forthcoming directorial, Udham Singh starring Vicky Kaushal will also be released online, Shoojit said, "I have been working on one film at a time. One film recovers a little cost and that helps me move on to the next one. Udham Singh needs post-production work which I'll start once I release Gulabo Sitabo. We regenerate employment that way. We still don't know which way we will go with Udham Singh at this point. There's work pending in the post-production of the film which we need to complete first."

Earlier when Sircar was asked if he is ready for an OTT release of Gulabo Sitabo, he told Mumbai Mirror, "As a filmmaker, I’d want to see my film open in the theatres, but the situation today is unlike anything anyone had ever experienced. So, I’m open to a digital release if need be, but we will decide after May 3."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Wordle 767 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 26

Commando spin-off series shows Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's action-packed avatar; fans say 'no one can replace Vidyut'

Himachal weather news: School damaged in Shimla after cloudbursts, national highway blocked; IMD issues yellow alert

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

Varun Dhawan reacts to Bawaal's criticism, hints at Oppenheimer's Bhagavad Gita scene: 'Where does your...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE