Happy Republic Day: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Sood share meaningful messages to wish fans

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today and to commemorate that several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts to wish their fans and stress upon the need to understand not just our rights but our duties towards our country as well.

Priyanka Chopra took to her social media account and shared the role of women leaders in governance around the world. Sharing a video she wrote, "I'd like to share an interesting piece of information I came across recently and today seems to be the perfect day to post what I learned. Did you know that there were 15 women in the first Constituent Assembly of India & that they helped draft the Constitution of India?"

She further added, "So inspiring and also an apt day to celebrate the effort of all those who helped build the fundamental principles of India. Happy Republic Day."

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan urged his fans to be protected and safe. He wrote, " 3794 - 26th January .. Republic Day. Happiness peace prosperity and .. be safe .. be protected."

Sonu Sood also shared a photo of himself holding the Indian flag and urged his fans to 'change a life'. He wrote, "Pledge to change a life. Happy Republic Day."

Taapsee Pannu called for a better knowledge of the Constitution and tweeted, "On 72nd Republic Day here’s wishing and hoping that we all read and understand our constitution as much as we celebrate it. Will help us be more patriotic than what we actually are. Jai Hind #HappyRepublicDay2021."

Rakul Preet Singh stressed the need to understand our duties as citizens of the country.

She tweeted, "Happy republic day to all! I hope and pray that we understand our duties rights in true sense and exercise them to make our country an even better place to be in. Jai hind."