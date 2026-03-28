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Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos OTT release date: When and where to watch Vir Das, Aamir Khan, Imran Khan-starrer spy comedy

Starring Vir Das, Mona Singh, Imran Khan, and Mithila Palkar, with Aamir Khan producing and making a special cameo, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos will premiere on Netflix India on April 1.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 28, 2026, 02:44 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos OTT release date: When and where to watch Vir Das, Aamir Khan, Imran Khan-starrer spy comedy
Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos OTT release date
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Actor and co-director Vir Das is thrilled as Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is set to make its much-anticipated debut on Netflix India. Touted as India's first unique comedic spy film, the entertainer will begin streaming on April 1st, bringing the beloved character to a wider audience across the country.

After receiving a positive critical reception during its theatrical run following its release on January 16, the film is now set to reach an even larger spectrum of viewers through its OTT premiere. The digital release offers audiences the opportunity to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes, expanding its reach beyond traditional boundaries.

The arrival of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos on Netflix India marks an exciting new chapter, allowing audiences across the country to engage with its quirky storytelling and humor at their convenience. The OTT release is expected to further amplify the film’s popularity and connect with a diverse Indian audience.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Sharing his excitement, Vir Das said, "Happy Patel has always been a slightly mad, self-aware ride, and I love that it now finds a home on Netflix India. There’s something special about comedy when it’s watched in your own space, it becomes more personal, more instinctive. What excites me most is that the film now gets to travel across living rooms, languages, and sensibilities. I’m really curious to see what people take away from its madness whether it’s the humour, the chaos, or unexpectedly, the heart."

Co-starring Mona Singh, Imran Khan, and Mithila Palkar, with Aamir Khan producing and making a special cameo, the film blends satire, meta-humour, and character-driven comedy. Co-Directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri, the film is now poised to find a fresh wave of viewers on OTT, promising laughter, relatability, and entertainment on a wide scale.

READ | Aamir Khan always wanted OTT release for Sitaare Zameen Par but not just after theatrical run: 'Was never in two minds'

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Karan Johar says Dhurandhar 2 is Ranveer Singh's 'career best work', calls Aditya Dhar 'absolutely astounding' filmmaker: 'Tu kya hai yaar'
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