Happy Mother's Day: Ayushmann Khurrana's dedication 'Ma' is the sweetest tribute to mothers

After getting his fans excited for his new single, Ayushmann Khurrana has finally unveiled his song 'Ma', which is a dedication to all mothers on Mothers' Day. The song is soothing and the sweetest tribute mothers could get on their day.

Ayushmann sang the song in Punjab. Rochak Kohli composed the track, while Gurpreet Saini penned down the lyrics of the song. Ayushmann sings the song in a video with Rochak, while also playing the guitar simultaneously.

Sharing the video, Ayushmann wrote, "Ma. Here's something for all the Mothers out there who constantly and selflessly shape our lives and the world. This track has been composed by my dear talented friend @rochakkohli and lyrics are by my amazing nikka phraa @ghuggss. I’m fortunate we’ve been together since our formative years. You need extreme purity and sensitivity as an artiste to come up with such a creation. Thanks guys!"

Watch it here:

Interestingly Ayushmann and Rochak had previously collaborated on Ayushmann's debut film 'Vicky Donor's song 'Paani Da Rang', which had created a storm at the time it released. They went on to work together again on 'Yahi Hoon Main', 'Nain Na Jodeen' and 'Mitti Di Khushboo' among other songs. On the work front, Ayushmann will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar ('Vicky Donor' director)'s film 'Gulabo Sitabo' opposite Amitabh Bachchan.