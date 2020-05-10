Happy Mother's Day: Anushka Sharma wishes 'maa' with photos from her wedding with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma wished her mother with adorable pictures from the Virushka wedding. Anushka, who got married to Virat Kohli, was seen giving her mother a hug in one image, while the mommy dearest was seen dancing in another picture.

Anushka, who was a red velvet saree during her engagement ceremony, gave her mother a hug. Sharing the image, the 'Phillauri' actress wrote, "Love you maa" and shared a heart emoji alongside.

Sharma shared another photo where her mother is seen dancing with Virat Kohli's mom at their wedding. "Your loving spirit helped us pave our way... " wrote Anushka alongside the black-and-white picture, while also wishing her 'Happy Mother's Day'.

Here are the images:

Anushka Sharma got married to Virat Kohli on December 11, 2017 in a hush-hush wedding in Tuscany, Italy. Anushka revealed that the couple had fake names there so nobody would recognize them and they could have a fairytale wedding, something the couple was very successful in doing.