'Happy isolating': Fardeen Khan tests positive for Covid-19

Actor Fardeen Khan whose all set to make his comeback in Bollywood with action-thriller Visfot has tested Covid positive. The actor shared an update about his health on Twitter, and said, "Tested positive for C-19. Fortunately, I am asymptomatic. Sending my best to all those in recovery."

Khan further asserted to stay alert and get tested as the new variant is even attacking kids. "Keep getting tested if in doubt as this variant is also targeting children, down to toddlers, and they can be given very limited medication. Happy isolating."

Tested positive for C-19. Fortunately I am asymptomatic. Sending my best to all those in recovery. The rest, keep getting tested if in doubt as this variant is also targeting children, down to toddlers, and they can be given very limited medication. Happy isolating. — Fardeen Feroz Khan (@FardeenFKhan) January 19, 2022

Fans of the actor have shared their wishes and his tweet got various 'get well soon' replies. After this tweet, Fardeen shared another tweet where he took a sarcastic take of contracting to virus even after taking every possible precautionary measure.

Fardeen was last seen in Mudassar Aziz's 'Dulha Mil Gaya' in 2010, and he will return to films with Sanjay Gupta's 'Visfot,' The upcoming action-thriller is an official addaptation of Venezuelan film 'Rock, Paper, Scissors,' and in the film, he will be seen with his 'Heyy Babyy' co-star Riteish Deshmukh. In October, Fardeen Khan was snapped outside the T-series Mumbai office looking leaner and fitter clad in a white shirt and jeans combo. Fardeen smiled as he posed for the paps after a really long time.

As soon as Fardeen's photos surfaced online, social media users could help but compare his new pictures to those from the time the actor had put on oodles of weight and was criticised by netizens for not keeping in shape. Now, netizens put his new viral pictures and the old one side by side and praised the actor for his dramatic physical transformation. Some fans even expressed excitement about his decision to make a comeback in films.