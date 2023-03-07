'Happy Holi from me and my love': Kiara Advani shares Holi greetings with new pics from her, Sidharth Malhotra's Haldi

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, one of the most loved couples in Bollywood, completed one month together. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Jaipur on 7th February 2023. On the occasion of Holi and completing a month together, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star shared a couple of pics from their Haldi ceremony.

On Tuesday, Kiara Advani posted adorable pics from their haldi ceremony and wrote, “Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours.” The actress was seen wearing an orange suit with golden embroidery and Sidharth Malhotra wore an orange and white kurta pajama for the ceremony. In the pics, Kiara could be seen putting haldi on the actor, giggling with joy, and posing for pictures.

Earlier fans went gaga over their wedding video in which Kiara Advani was seen dancing to the happy version of the Shershah song Ranjha and now, these pics have given another reason for the fans to term them as the cutest couple. Many celebrities like Krushna Abhishek commented, “Best Jodi love to you guys,” Cricketer Yashika Bhatia also commented, “Cuties”

Netizens also wished the couple and said, “How can we get over them? Pls they are so adorable” another commented, “Happy first holi and 1st month Anniversary. God bless you both” one of the fan pages of Kiara wrote, “Happy Holi guys and happy 1 month”

Kiara Advani was last seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Neetu Kapoor directed by Raj Mehta. The actress will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, a musical romantic drama directed by Sameer Vidwans also starring Kartik Aaryan. The film is expected to release in theatres on June 29. The actress also has RC15 a political thriller helmed by S. Shankar and written by Karthik Subbaraj starring Ram Charan in the pipeline.

