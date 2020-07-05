Happy 'Dilbar' Girl Day! Nora Fatehi celebrates two years of her chartbuster song

Sharing a video of her super hit song 'Dilbar', actor Nora Fatehi on Saturday celebrated two years of her becoming the face of the rejigged version of the old classic song.

Fatehi took to her Instagram page and shared a short clip from the song featuring her and penned down a note along with it in the caption. In the caption, Nora explained how becoming the 'Dilbar girl' was a turning point in her career as she rose to success with the song.

"Today changed my entire life forever, July 4th Dilbar was released... I became the Dilbar girl, the whole world stood up and noticed me... and the rest is history. This day is very special to me, this song is very special to me," she wrote.

"I gained an amazing diverse fandom and created a brand that will forever inspire people! I'm blessed and grateful #happydilbargirlday," she further wrote.

The song which featured in John Abraham's action-drama Satyameva Jayate is a recreated version of song 'Dilbar' from 1999's film Sirf Tum. Dancing to the recreated number is Nora Fatehi, while John Abraham is seen fighting goons. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Ikka while the lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed.