Happy birthday Vikrant Massey: Gaslight actor reveals one character that stayed with him forever| Exclusive

Vikrant Massey, who recently appeared in Gaslight, is celebrating his 36th birthday on March 3. He is one of those actors who inspired us with his hard work, dedication and his inspirational journey in the entertainment industry. From tv shows like Balika Vadhu to Bollywood films including Haseen Dillruba, and Lootera, the actor never failed to impress his fans.

Recently, he interacted with DNA where he spoke about a character that he played and stayed with him. On being asked which is that one character that stayed with him forever, the actor replied, “If I have to point out one film then it will be A Death in the Gunj that changed a lot of things for me. The kind of love and respect that I got once that film was out was very very surreal. That is one moment where I actually set back and spoke to my wife who was my girlfriend then and I told her that ‘you know, I think we have hot a decent mark. The priority is now to take a step forward from here.’ So A Death in the Gunj is actually that one film where people actually took notice of me.”

He further mentioned, “A Death in the Gunj will be very special and will always continue to be. There were days when I would come back home and I remember very vividly that my family, my family did see that particular character having a toll on me. And it stayed back me.”

While promoting Gaslight, the actor talked about a real-life paranormal incident. On being asked if he encountered any paranormal incident, the actor stated, “yes, I have actually. Not that I believe in it, I am still figuring it out. There are so many things that we humans are actually unaware of so I am absolutely not discounting the fact that there could be something paranormal around us.”

Talking about the incident, he said, “My wife and I were in Kerala, a couple of years ago. And we had gone to this wellness centre in Thrissur. And one night, very very vividly remember, around 3:30 am in the morning, both of us were in deep sleep. But both of us at the same time got up and switched on the lights. And my wife told me ‘do you feel that someone is watching us, are you feeling a presence in the room?’ And as I am telling you this I am getting Goosebumps because I remember this so vividly. And I said yes, I feel that there is an eye on us.”

He continued, “So we woke up, we sort of splash water on our face. My wife is very very God-fearing ‘vo bahut puja karti hai. 4 bje uthke puja shuru hogyi thi fir (She started praying at 4 am). And we waited till sunrise and that is a very spooky experience.”