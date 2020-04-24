Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Actor donates to help daily wage workers under FWICE

Headlines

Wordle 841 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 8

Shehnaaz Gill reveals what kind of roles she can't portray in films, says 'I would like filmmakers to...'

BCCI to release 14,000 tickets for iconic India vs Pakistan World Cup clash

Noida: State-of-art Meditech Park being developed on 350 acres near Jewar Airport

Two 6.3 magnitude earthquakes kill at least 15, injure nearly 40 in Afghanistan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 841 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 8

Shehnaaz Gill reveals what kind of roles she can't portray in films, says 'I would like filmmakers to...'

Israel-Palestine War: Nearly 300 killed, thousands injured; know why did Hamas launch an attack on Israel

Weight loss tips: Low-calories dinner options

8 Ayurvedic herbs to strengthen hair

10 herbs that will naturally reduce high blood pressure

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Israel-Palestine War: Nearly 300 killed, thousands injured; know why did Hamas launch an attack on Israel

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Shehnaaz Gill reveals what kind of roles she can't portray in films, says 'I would like filmmakers to...'

This superstar who once cleaned toilets, is India’s first actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film

Shahid Kapoor says being compared to Shah Rukh Khan in his early days was 'worst thing': 'This is the dumbest...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Actor donates to help daily wage workers under FWICE

Varun Dhawan, much like Ajay Devgn, helped the daily wage workers on the day of his birthday

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 24, 2020, 10:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Varun Dhawan, who celebrated his birthday today, has also helped some daily wage workers under the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The actor followed in Ajay Devgn's footsteps, who had previously contributed Rs. 51 lakhs to FWICE on his birthday on April 2.

Ashoke Pandit, chief advisor of FWICE, shared a video where he thanked Varun for the donation. Alongside the video, he wrote, "@fwice_mum thanks @Varun_dvn for donating towards the daily wage workers of the entertainment industry. Nearly 5 lakh cine workers, belonging to 32 crafts, wish him a very Happy Birthday."

Watch it here:

While the amount which Varun contributed is not clear, it appears that the actor helped nearly 5 lakh workers during the tough times. The actor's good friend Arjun Kapoor was also one of the names who had contributed to FWICE, which he announced on Instagram.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Coolie No 1'. The actor has not yet signed another movie and speculations are rife the reason for doing so was his upcoming wedding with long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IITian who cracked UPSC in 1997, resigned as IPS officer after 8 years due to…

Bengaluru man arrested for disturbing pranks targeting women on metro, details here

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match 3

Man tries to sell sofa for Rs 76,000, but there's a problem, can you spot it?

Hema Malini recalls 'embarrassing moment' with Dev Anand when she had to sit on his lap for song: 'I said I can't...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE