Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Actor donates to help daily wage workers under FWICE

Varun Dhawan, much like Ajay Devgn, helped the daily wage workers on the day of his birthday

Varun Dhawan, who celebrated his birthday today, has also helped some daily wage workers under the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The actor followed in Ajay Devgn's footsteps, who had previously contributed Rs. 51 lakhs to FWICE on his birthday on April 2.

Ashoke Pandit, chief advisor of FWICE, shared a video where he thanked Varun for the donation. Alongside the video, he wrote, "@fwice_mum thanks @Varun_dvn for donating towards the daily wage workers of the entertainment industry. Nearly 5 lakh cine workers, belonging to 32 crafts, wish him a very Happy Birthday."

Watch it here:

@fwice_mum thanks @Varun_dvn for donating towards the daily wage workers of the entertainment industry.

Nearly 5 lakh cine workers, belonging to 32 crafts, wish him a very Happy Birthday. #HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan #FWICEFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/ix03reYQgd — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 24, 2020

While the amount which Varun contributed is not clear, it appears that the actor helped nearly 5 lakh workers during the tough times. The actor's good friend Arjun Kapoor was also one of the names who had contributed to FWICE, which he announced on Instagram.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Coolie No 1'. The actor has not yet signed another movie and speculations are rife the reason for doing so was his upcoming wedding with long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal.