When Suhana Khan shut trolls who bullied her over her looks: 'I’ve been told I’m ugly by full-grown men since I was 12'

Suhana Khan turns 23 on May 22

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turns 23 on May 22. She will soon be making her acting debut with The Archies. Today, as she has millions of followers on social media, it is hard to fathom that as a young girl, Suhana faced trolling and abuse online with many calling her names and making fun of her skin tone. A couple of years ago, Suhana took these trolls to task and shut them up with a powerful riposte.

In 2020, Suhana had shared a bunch of mean and negative comments about her on her Instagram and addressed the hate she gets almost on an everyday basis. “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix! This isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full-grown men and women, since I was 12 years old,” she wrote as she shared screengrabs of some trolls’ statements about her.

The then-20-year-old added that it was sad that a young girl had to face such abuse from grown-up people. “Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure,” added Suhana.

Addressing colourism and the obsession with height and fair complexion in India, Suhana further wrote, “I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5’7 and fair you’re not beautiful." She signed off the post on a positive note. “I hope it helps to know that I’m 5’3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too.”

Suhana recently became one of the new Indian ambassadors for global beauty brand Maybelline. She will now make her acting debut in The Archies, Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of stories from Archie’s Comics. The Netflix film also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.