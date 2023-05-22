Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

When Suhana Khan shut trolls who bullied her over her looks: 'I’ve been told I’m ugly by full-grown men since I was 12'

On her birthday, a look back to when Suhana Khan had shut trolls who bullied her over her looks, skin tone, and height.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

When Suhana Khan shut trolls who bullied her over her looks: 'I’ve been told I’m ugly by full-grown men since I was 12'
Suhana Khan turns 23 on May 22

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turns 23 on May 22. She will soon be making her acting debut with The Archies. Today, as she has millions of followers on social media, it is hard to fathom that as a young girl, Suhana faced trolling and abuse online with many calling her names and making fun of her skin tone. A couple of years ago, Suhana took these trolls to task and shut them up with a powerful riposte.

In 2020, Suhana had shared a bunch of mean and negative comments about her on her Instagram and addressed the hate she gets almost on an everyday basis. “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix! This isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full-grown men and women, since I was 12 years old,” she wrote as she shared screengrabs of some trolls’ statements about her.

The then-20-year-old added that it was sad that a young girl had to face such abuse from grown-up people. “Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure,” added Suhana.

Addressing colourism and the obsession with height and fair complexion in India, Suhana further wrote, “I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5’7 and fair you’re not beautiful." She signed off the post on a positive note. “I hope it helps to know that I’m 5’3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too.”

Suhana recently became one of the new Indian ambassadors for global beauty brand Maybelline. She will now make her acting debut in The Archies, Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of stories from Archie’s Comics. The Netflix film also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Streaming This Week: Vikram Vedha, Dahaad, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli breaks Chris Gayle’s record to achieve incredible milestone in IPL history
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.