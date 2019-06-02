Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: Plans of the 'Dabangg' actress revealed

Headlines

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan surpasses Daniel Vettori to achieve massive ODI milestone

Meet school dropout who earned Rs 24 crore rev selling shoes, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar are his...

Ameesha Patel hints at rejecting Gadar 3, says fans wished to see more of Tara-Sakina in Gadar 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

'Even if we lose to India': Former Pakistan all-rounder's message to Pakistan | Asia Cup 2023

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

India vs Pakistan: Pakistani cricketers who may play against India for the first time

Indian cricketers who are vegetarians

8 Symptoms of jaundice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

'Even if we lose to India': Former Pakistan all-rounder's message to Pakistan | Asia Cup 2023

DNA | Will Imran Khan leave both Pakistan and politics?

DNA | Hurricane 'Idalia' submerged Florida, residents away from coast

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Jawan advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's final numbers in just 5 hours; one lakh tickets sold already

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: Plans of the 'Dabangg' actress revealed

Sonakshi Sinha has special plans for her birthday as she turns 32-year-old today

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 02, 2019, 05:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sonakshi Sinha turned 32-year-old on Sunday, June 2. The actress, who celebrates her birthday today, has taken time off to "just relax with no agenda". For the uninitiated, it is Sonakshi Sinha's ritual to whisk away from shoots on her birthday.

Sonakshi Sinha is headed out of the city. "I have a solid birthday ritual -- take a little time off work and head out of the city with a few of my closest friends. The location may vary every year but the intention stands," Sonakshi said in a statement to IANS.

"Since I couldn't get too much time off this year, we've decided to spend the weekend at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai and just relax with no agenda. I'm really looking forward to enjoying with my friends before I come back to the grind," she added.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will shoot for more portions of Dabangg 3 with 'Chulbul Pandey' Salman Khan. She recently wrapped up shooting for Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's next with rapper and debutant actor Badshah and Varun Sharma. Apart from these projects, Sonakshi will appear in Mission Mangal with Akshay Kumar, Nithya Menon, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi, and Bhuj: The Pride of India with Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra and Sanjay Dutt.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sunny Deol opens up about bank publishing his property auction notice in newspaper: 'Somehow people like enjoying it'

'I could have easily...': Misbah-ul-Haq reflects on his reverse lap shot in 2007 T20 World Cup final

BGMI maker Krafton to invest more in India, planning to launch more games

‘We have many PM faces, what does BJP have’: Uddhav Thackeray dig ahead of INDIA Mumbai Alliance meeting

SI-UK Group's contribution to UK government's initiative for increased International student enrolment

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE