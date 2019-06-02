Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: Plans of the 'Dabangg' actress revealed

Sonakshi Sinha has special plans for her birthday as she turns 32-year-old today

Sonakshi Sinha turned 32-year-old on Sunday, June 2. The actress, who celebrates her birthday today, has taken time off to "just relax with no agenda". For the uninitiated, it is Sonakshi Sinha's ritual to whisk away from shoots on her birthday.

Sonakshi Sinha is headed out of the city. "I have a solid birthday ritual -- take a little time off work and head out of the city with a few of my closest friends. The location may vary every year but the intention stands," Sonakshi said in a statement to IANS.

"Since I couldn't get too much time off this year, we've decided to spend the weekend at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai and just relax with no agenda. I'm really looking forward to enjoying with my friends before I come back to the grind," she added.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will shoot for more portions of Dabangg 3 with 'Chulbul Pandey' Salman Khan. She recently wrapped up shooting for Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's next with rapper and debutant actor Badshah and Varun Sharma. Apart from these projects, Sonakshi will appear in Mission Mangal with Akshay Kumar, Nithya Menon, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi, and Bhuj: The Pride of India with Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra and Sanjay Dutt.