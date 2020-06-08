Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: Raj Kundra wishes 'queen of my life & heart' with romantic video

In addition to Dimple Kapadia, even Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrates her birthday today and to mark the occasion, her husband Raj Kundra shared a romantic video on Instagram, a montage of their special moments with the song Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You playing in the background, along with a heartfelt note about how she has changed his life for the better.

Addressing the note to his 'darling wife' Raj wrote, "You are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections, with your love. Just seeing you smile lights up the darkest of days and makes it all worth it. You are not just the mother of my children, but the Queen of my life and heart. I Love you Beyond words. Happy Birthday my jaan @theshilpashetty." He signed off as 'your hubby'.

Currently, both Raj and Shilpa are isolating with their children, Viaan and Samisha at their Mumbai residence. For the uninformed, Raj and Shilpa had tied the knot on November 22, 2009. The couple has two children, an eight-year-old son Viaan and a three-month-old daughter Samisha.

In an earlier interview, talking about Shilpa, Raj had said, "It was love at first sight. From the moment I saw her, I knew I’d love her to be my life partner. What makes her different from other actors is that she doesn’t come with the baggage of being a celebrity. That impresses me the most."

He had added, "Her homely side grew on me as I got to know her. One would think she’d drink, smoke - things that one associates with actresses. But she doesn’t do any of that. I took her home to meet my parents and she was extremely warm. She touched their feet. I respect that. It was then that I thought this girl could be my wife."