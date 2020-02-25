Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter pour in wishes with sweetest photos

Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his birthday today and has turned 39. Social media pages are flooded with birthday wishes for the talented actor and he has been trending since midnight too. However, Shahid is having a working birthday as he is shooting for his upcoming film, Jersey in Chandigarh. He is joined by his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor for the shoot and they rang in his birthday together.

Mira took to her Instagram story and shared a selfie posing with Shahid clicked from his birthday celebrations in Chandigarh. In the photo, both are seen hugging each other and are all smiles for the camera. Mira captioned the photo stating, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life".

On the other hand, Shahid's younger brother and actor Ishaan Khatter also wished his big bro. He took to his Instagram page and shared three photos of Sasha, two solos and one with him. In the first photo, Shahid is seen in a pensive mood and looks handsome as ever. While in the second photo, Kapoor looks cute while smiling and donning a ponytail hairdo. In the last photo shared by Ishaan both are seen showing their quirky side during a photo shoot.

Ishaan captioned his post stating, "OG Mere #bademiya Happy budddayyyy bhaijaaaaaaan".

Check out Ishaan's post below:

Meanwhile, talking about working birthday, Shahid told HT Cafe, "I’m celebrating my birthday in Chandigarh, as we’re shooting here. I might get a little time off once my family is here and I’ll be spending some time with them. It’s a working birthday as I’m in the middle of the schedule and didn’t want to take a break."