Bollywood

Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: Ishaan Khatter wishes 'bade bhai' with adorable before-and-after photo

Ishaan is extremely close to Shahid and has often credited him for being a shining example for him when it comes to personal and professional life.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 25, 2021, 08:27 AM IST

Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 40th birthday today. To make his day even more special, brother Ishaan Khatter, took to his Instagram account on Wednesday night and posted a before-and-after photo with his 'bade bhai' and said that he has always been with him through every turn of his life.

In the collage shared by Ishaan, the brothers can be seen smiling, joint by the hip. In one of the pictures, Shahid can be seen holding baby Ishaan while the other photo is from their appearance in Karan Johar's talk show 'Koffee With Karan' together. Ishaan chose a typical 'Bollywood' twist to wish Shahid and wrote, "Zindagiiiiii kaisi hai paheli haaye. Kabhi toh hasaaye, kabhi yeh rulaaye. But through it all.. I’ll always love you, bade bhai. Happy birthday." 

Ishaan is extremely close to his brother and has often credited Shahid for being a shining example for him when it comes to personal as well as professional life. 

After the release of 'Kabir Singh', one of the biggest hits of Shahid's career, Ishaan had shared an appreciation post for his elder brother. He had said, "As happy as can be for my big brother today who's always been a shining example of a human being for me. Not a doubt in the world that you deserve the smashing success but it continues to baffle me how you were able to play one of the most complex, lost, and damaged characters with such perfection while returning home to being the most centered, loving, and responsible family man I know."

On the work front, Shahid is all set to appear in 'Jersey', a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and plays for India, to fulfill his son's wish.

As for Ishaan, the actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Phone Bhoot' co-starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.

