Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: 'Adheera' opens up on celebrating his special day away from family

Sanjay Dutt celebrates his birthday today but the sad part is that he is currently away from him as his wife Maanyata and kids are quarantining in Dubai while Sanjay is in Mumbai.

In a recent interview, Sanjay spoke about celebrating his big day away from family and how social media has more or less, reduced the distance between people. He said, "This year has been a year of great learning for me. It’s a different feeling since I’m celebrating my birthday away from my family but in the time of social media, we are not so away, thankfully just like how we recently celebrated Maanayata’s birthday. I was shooting back to back earlier and then, the lockdown came into place so, I really miss them all. I wish I could have spent all these months with them but their safety is of utmost importance right now."

On extending his birthday celebrations once his family reunites, Sanjay further added, "I’m sure once we all reunite, we will have a celebration like never before. I, thank everyone for their invaluable wishes and hope that we all pass through this time, safe together. My best and warm wishes to everyone."

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has a series of films lined up including Torbaaz, Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. He will also be seen essaying the role of the mighty Adheera in the much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster film KGF. Sanjay's first look from KGF 2 was also released today, on the occasion of his birthday, and was widely appreciated by all his fans and loved ones.