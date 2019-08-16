Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: Actor's first look from 'Laal Kaptaan' will instill fear in you

Saif Ali Khan turned 49-year-old on Friday. The actor is currently in news since his web show Sacred Games 2 has started streaming since Thursday. Saif plays the role of Inspector Sartaj Singh, who is an important character that takes the story forward in the show.

It however looks like Saif Ali Khan is ready to come back in news for another role. The actor's first look from Navdeep Singh directorial Laal Kaptaan has been revealed. Saif plays the role of a Naga Sadhu in the movie and the first look from the teaser which has been unveiled, will give you the chills in the day.

In the teaser which has been unveiled, Saif covers his face with ash, giving an extra edge to the already scary look. With a kajal, pirate-type turban, long beard and moustache, Saif Ali Khan's look is sure to instill fear in you within approximately 20 seconds of his frame time.

Here, take a look at the teaser:

Produced by Eros International and Colour Yellow Productions, Laal Kaptaan is slated to release in theatres on October 11. Apart from Laal Kaptaan and Sacred Games 2, Saif Ali Khan also has movies like Bhoot Police, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Dil Bechaara and Jawaani Jaaneman in his kitty.