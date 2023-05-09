Search icon
Happy birthday Sai Pallavi: When actress refused to endorse fairness cream despite being offered Rs 2 crore

Sai Pallavi refused to endorse fairness cream in 2019 despite being offered a hefty amount of Rs 2 crore for the advertisement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 09:52 AM IST

Sai Pallavi

South star Sai Pallavi popularly known for her work in the movies like Fida, Love Story and more is celebrating her 31st birthday today (May 9). Back in 2019, the actress rejected the offer to feature in a fairness cream advertisement despite being offered Rs 2 crore. 

Many celebs are offered brand endorsements. A number of times, divas are seen endorsing fairness creams, however, actresses like Sai Pallavi, Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma, and others refused to promote any fairness creams and even slammed the idea. 

Earlier, In an interview with Behindwoods, Sai Pallavi said, “This is Indian color. We can’t go to foreigners and ask them why they’re white, and if they know that they will get cancer because of it. We can’t look at them and think we want that. That’s their skin color and this is ours. Africans have their own color too and they are beautiful.” 

The actress further added, “What will I do with the money I get from such an ad? I’ll go home and eat three chapatis or rice, and go around in my car. I don’t have other big needs. I see if I can contribute to the happiness of people around me or if I can say that these standards we see are wrong.”

Sai Pallavi made her debut in the entertainment industry in 2015 in the movie Prenam which was the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film of that time. Through this period of time, the actress has given some of the most memorable performances like Shyam Singha Roy, Kali, Gargi, etc. The actress is now reported to star in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana’s most anticipated movie Pushpa The Rule. Helmed by Sukumar, the movie is scheduled to release on August 24, 2023. Other than this, the actress will also be seen in the movie SK 21, helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy.

Read Sai Pallavi to join Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana for Pushpa The Rule? Here’s all you need to know

 

