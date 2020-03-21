'Happy birthday Queen B': Siddhant Chaturvedi has special wish for 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' co-star Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji celebrated her 41st birthday early today. Among various Bollywood celebrities wishing her, Rani's 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' co-star and budding star Siddhant Chaturvedi also posted an image with her for the special birthday wish.

Siddhant shared a rather colourful picture while wishing Rani. While he showed swag, Rani kept a simple pose in the image. "Happy birthday Queen “B” #ranimukerji It’s an absolute honour to be sharing the screen with you! PS : not sure if I’ll share the loot though. #buntyaurbabli2," wrote Siddhant while sharing the photo.

Here's her post:

Apart from Siddhant and Rani, 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari. The original film featured Rani and Abhishek Bachchan with Amitabh Bachchan in an extended cameo and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the special number 'Kajra Re'.

Rani is pairing with Saif Ali Khan again after 'Hum Tum', 'Ta Ra Rum Pum' and 'Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic'. They both would share the screen space with the 'Gully Boy' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi for the first time.