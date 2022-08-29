Search icon
Happy Birthday Nagarjuna: The Ghost makers unveil new poster to celebrate actor's special day

The Ghost: On Monday, wishing Nagarjuna on his birthday, the makers released a new poster. Take a look below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

Nagarjuna/Official Poster

'King' Akkineni Nagarjuna's highly anticipated film The Ghost under the direction of Praveen Sattaru is generating a buzz with Tamahagane.

The theatrical trailer that followed is receiving overwhelming response. Clocking 9 million views, the trailer has got over 200K likes, and is still trending on YouTube.

On Monday, wishing Nagarjuna on his birthday, the makers released a new poster. With the priced metal 'Tamahagane' in his hand, Nagarjuna can be seen sitting in a chair and giving stern gaze. The perfect birthday poster on the occasion from the film which is billed to be an action thriller with a novel concept.

Tamahagane is Nagarjuna's weapon in the movie and the glimpse of the same got exceptional response too.

Sonal Chauhan plays the leading lady opposite Nagarjuna in the movie where both are Interpol officers. The film also features Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in vital roles.

Sharrath Marar is producing The Ghost on a lavish budget under the Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment banners.

Mark K. Robin is the music director; songs are provided by Bharath and Saurab duo. The man behind the camera was Mukesh G., Brahma Kadali is the art director, and Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha choreographed the stunts.

The Ghost will land on the big screen with a Dussehra release on October 5.

