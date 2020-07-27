Happy birthday Kubbra Sait: What makes her desirable on and off-screen

Kubbra Sait began her career with smaller roles in Salman Khan's movies 'Ready' and 'Sultan', but today, her roles are definitely out-of-the-box. Kubbra, even as a person, is strongly opinionated, which is something that is adored by many today.

Kubbra gained fame with her role as Kuckoo in the web show 'Sacred Games', who, like her in real life, had strong opinions, and was self-dependent. In her latest movie 'Jawaani Jaaneman' too, Sait played the role of a woman who knew her choices and limits.

In the meantime, Kubbra also made headlines for her opinions in real life. She, especially came in limelight for her quirky take on 'Thappad', as explained by 'Kabir Singh' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Sait explained her viewpoint in two videos - one of her beating herself up, and the other, where she punched Goldie Behl, just to show that she loved him.

I’ll leave you with this thought. Good night. pic.twitter.com/WOrWJy0ECn — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) July 7, 2019

The actor is reportedly a part of Konkona Sen Sharma-Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'. She is also currently in news for her statement on the ongoing insider-outsider debate. She said that a few film families started the industry, and 'if you aren't good, you won't survive'.