Happy Birthday Kriti Kharbanda: Actor reveals what she wishes for on special day

Today is a special day for actor Kriti Kharbanda as she is celebrating her birthday. Normally birthday wishes are personals, however, Kriti, on her 30th birthday wishes to see the world healed and back to normal.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kriti said, "My birthday wish is that we get a vaccine soon and the world can be corona free. And we can all go back to living our lives we used to but hopefully this one year we have learnt that how much we must take care of ourselves and our surroundings. I am wishing that the world becomes a better place and this time quite literally. A safer and a better place."

Speaking further about how it is a special occasion for her, Kriti said, "I feel every birthday is special if you feel like you have grown in that year. I don’t want to count this year because of the pandemic but I also know that in my whole life I have not had this much growth that I have had this year as a person. In terms of spending time with myself, realizing what I really am. You feel lost amid all this uncertainty and this was that time when I have rediscovered myself."

When asked how she would celebrate her big day amid the coronavirus pandemic, she said, "This birthday is also special because now I am expected to behave a little more maturely than I do so my mother keeps telling me that ab shayad badi ho jayegi. But I don’t see myself growing at all. It will be a quiet one for me."