Trending#

COVID-19

lockdown

COVID-19 vaccine

Oxygen

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood


Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, B-Town celebs pour in wishes

Karan Johar has turned 49 this year.


Karan Johar, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Share

Written By

Edited By

Aishwarya Vasudevan

Source

ANI

Updated: May 25, 2021, 02:58 PM IST

As filmmaker-producer Karan Johar turned a year older on Tuesday, several B-town celebs including his friends and colleagues shared birthday wishes for him on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been a frequent collaborator with Karan in multiple hit films, shared a black and white photo on her Instagram handle to wish him on his special day. She captioned it as, "Happy Birthday, KJo... I love You."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Sanjay Dutt, who recently worked with Karan in 'Kalank', tweeted an old picture with him seemingly from the filmmaker's talk show 'Koffee with Karan' and wrote, "Happy Birthday @karanjohar Wishing you a year ahead filled with love & happiness!"

Anushka Sharma wished Karan by sharing an Instagram story with a photo of the 'My Name is Khan' director, along with which she wrote, "Happy Birthday Karan! Wishing you love and happiness always."

height: 1138px; width: 640px;

Kajol, who worked with Karan on his directorial debut 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', also wished him by sharing an Instagram story along with a photo of them. She wrote, "This is us, and always will be... Wish you a fantastically fabulous year ahead. It's gotta be better than the one we left behind @karanjohar."

height: 1138px; width: 640px;

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor wished KJo by sharing a photo of her with her late husband Rishi Kapoor and Karan. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the wittiest n the most caring @karanjohar love and blessings always."

width: 640px;

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram and shared a photo with Karan, which she captioned as "Happy birthday @karanjohar stay unstoppable my friend ... love u loads really do ..."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Riteish Deshmukh also wished the ace director by sharing a video of him in which Karan could be seen playing table tennis. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Birthday to the 'King of Back Hand' - dearest @karanjohar I wish you only the best - May God bless you with good health, long life, love life and loads of happiness. I love you #happybirthdaykaranjohar."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan, in association with Cornerstone Agency, recently launched a collaborative space to promote budding talent. The new venture is called DCA. This move has now made Karan`s Dharma Productions, the second Bollywood production house after Aditya's Yash Raj Films to have a talent management wing.