'Happy birthday Kakaji': Former partner Anju Mahendroo pens emotional note on Rajesh Khanna's birth anniversary

On Rajesh Khanna's birth anniversary, Anju Mahendroo dropped a photo of him with a touching caption on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 06:34 PM IST

File Photo

On Rajesh Khanna’s birth anniversary, actor and former partner Anju Mahendroo posted a photo of the late actor and remembered him. In the black and white candid photo, he can be seen smiling.

Sharing the photo, Anju wrote, “Happy birthday Kakaji Love you and miss you loads !! Peace always….” For the unversed, Rajesh Khanna and Anju Mahendroo were in a relationship for a long time. According to the media reports, they lived together too. Every year on his birthday anniversary, Anju remembers superstar Rajesh Khanna and shares his photos.

Take a look:

Earlier, on his birth anniversary in 2019, Anju had dropped an unseen photo with the legendary actor with the caption, "Still don’t believe it !!! Happy birthday, Kakaji".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anju Mahendroo (@anjumahendroo)

Earlier, in one of her interviews, Anju opened up about her relationship with Rajesh Khanna and stated, “He is a very orthodox man, yet somehow, is always attracted to ultra-modern girls. The confusion was a part of our relationship. If I wore a skirt, he'd snap, why don't you wear a sari? If I wore a sari, he'd say, why are you trying to project a Bhartiya nari look?”

She added, "Rajesh was becoming increasingly difficult to get along with. His recent flops had upset him mentally and he was moody, temperamental, irritable. All the time he was so tense...almost a nervous wreck." While Rajesh Khanna had shared, "Often after a hard day at the studios, I’d return home to find a note saying that she had gone to so-and-so’s party...Or when I would drop in tired and lonely, at her house, I would find her entertaining friends...I’d want to spend the evening alone with her."

For the uninitiated, Rajesh Khanna delivered 17 successive super-hits in three years from 1969-71, which included 15 consecutive solo super-hit films. Such was the craze about him that female fans reportedly wrote letters in blood to him, married his photographs and went into mourning when he tied the knot with Dimple Kapadia in March 1973.

IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Viral Photos of the Day: Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon give fashion goals in casual outfits
Meet ‘Índian Rock’ Deepak Nanda, who lost 4 kg in 12 hours
