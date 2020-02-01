Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff: Rohit Shetty announces actor as part of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's 'Sooryavanshi'

It's Jackie Shroff's birthday today and the actor has turned 63. Social media pages are flooded with birthday messages for 'Bindas Bhidu' as he is fondly called and is also his Twitter handle. But one of the surprises is given by none other than Rohit Shetty. Yes, the ace filmmaker took to his Instagram page and shared a stylish photo with Jackie. In the photo, Shetty is blurred out, while Shroff donning an all-black look is seen sitting on a vintage car.

With this photo, Rohit announced that Jackie is a part of his upcoming directorial titled Sooryavanshi. He captioned the photo stating, "Just when you thought you knew all the characters of Our Cop Universe... Presenting to you The Man Himself... JACKIE SHROFF... And... Surprise Abhi bhi baaki hai mere Dost @apnabhidu #sooryavanshi"

Jackie will be seen as one of the antagonists in the film and talking about working with Rohit, he told Bollywood Hungama, "I have worked with his father Mr. Shetty sahaab whom I respected a lot. I have done a lot of work with him and now working with his son Rohit has been fantastic. He has the story in his head. He is the boy who has come right from the soil. He knows his job and I loved working with him. It is an experience I will never forget. I can't disclose my character but its an interesting role."

Meanwhile, talking about Sooryavanshi, the film stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role along with Katrina Kaif as the female lead. The film is a part of Cop Universe and introduces the new police after Singham starring Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh's Simmba.

Sooryavanshi is releasing on March 27, 2020.