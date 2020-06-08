Happy Birthday Dimple Kapadia: Netizens trend 'Bobby' actor as she turns 63

Veteran actress of Bollywood Dimple Kapadia celebrates her 63rd birthday today. The actress widely popular in the '70s and '80s from the '70s and '80s stunned the audiences with not only her performances but also her bold roles. While some played it safe, Dimple was always experimental. For many of her fans, she remains to be 14-year-old Bobby. Over the years the actress has thought out of the box with films such as Dil Chahta Hai, FInidng Fanny, Krantiveer, even Bobby and her characters have always been appreciated by the audiences.

The actor is now all set in making a grand comeback with Christopher Nolan’s action-adventure, Tenet, which makes her the only member of the family with a career in acting, besides son-in-law Akshay Kumar. On the occasion of her birthday today, netizens also started a trend for her, cementing the love that she carries to this date.

One user wrote, "Happy B'day to the always-gorgeous, #DimpleKapadia !! She became the #heartthrob of the nation with her debut in #BOBBY. Is a terrific actress as seen in #Saagar, #Lekin n several other unforgettable #films !!" Dimple had also made a blink-and-miss appearance in the second trailer of Christopher Nolan's Tenet. She can be heard saying, "There will be people in the future who may need us, who need Tenet."

For the uninformed, the sci-fi action thriller stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. Dimple Kapadia may have had a fleeting appearance in the second trailer of the film but it will be interesting to see the role she'll play in the drama. On the work front, in Bollywood, the actress will be next seen in Second Innings opposite Paresh Rawal, Rajkummar Rao, and Kriti Sanon.