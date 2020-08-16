Happy birthday David Dhawan: Varun Dhawan thanks dad for helping him to handle success and failure

Varun Dhawan has shared a cute message for his filmmaker father David Dhawan, who turned 65-year-old today. In his video, Varun could be seen reminscising his childhood as he flips through family photos. Varun also stated that David Dhawan was never the typical father.

“My dad. Kabhi baap ka farz nahi nibhaya unhone. Cricket match haar ke aaya toh thappad nahi maara. Balki peeth thapthapa kar bole, ‘Haarega nahi toh seekhega kaise yaar?’ (He never fulfilled the duties of a father. When I returned home after losing a cricket match, he never slapped me. Instead, he patted me on the back and said, ‘If you don’t lose, how will you learn?’),” Varun was heard saying in the video.

The actor also added, “Main umar se pehle bade hone ke chakkar mein tha. Unhone lagaam nahi lagayi, balki hum-umar ban kar baat samjhayi. Main gira toh lot-pot hoke hase, kaha ki kal ko girega toh duniya aise hi hasegi. Toh chal, practice kar le, ek-do baar. Baap ka farz kabhi nahi nibhaya...kyunki dosti ke farz mein woh mere baap nikle (I wanted to grow up quickly. He never tried to rein me in, but instead, sat me down and explained things to me as an equal. When I fell down, he laughed his heart out. He told me that when I fall again, the world will laugh at me, so it is time I had some practice. He never fulfilled the duties of a father...because when it came to fulfilling the responsibilities of a friend, he turned out to be my father).”

Sharing the video, Varun wrote, "Happy birthday Papa!! Thank u for teaching me to handle success and failure.Thank you for not only being my dad... but also my friend!"

Varun Dhawan started his Bollywood career with Karan Johar directorial 'Student Of The Year' which released in 2012. The actor then went on to work with his father in 'Main Tera Hero', and later in 'Judwaa 2', where he replaced Salman Khan.

More recently, Varun has stepped into the shoes of Govinda for David Dhawan's 'Coole No 1.' The film also features Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. She has replaced aunt Karisma Kapoor from the original flick.