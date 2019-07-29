'Happy Birthday Baba': Salman Khan reserves special birthday wish for Sanjay Dutt

A few years back Salman Khan was in news for reuniting with his friend-turned-foe-turned-friend Shah Rukh Khan. Bollywood however forgot his equation with Sanjay Dutt. The two actors, who worked in various movies together like Saajan and Chal Mere Bhai, were once deep friends.

Salman and Sanjay's friendship reportedly also took a sour turn at one point of time, when Sanju was serving his jail period. For the uninitiated, Salman Khan had also posed with a poster which read 'Sanju we're with you'. Things however reportedly took an ugly turn and the two actors, it appears so, did not speak for the longest time.

This happened till Sanjay Dutt, after his release, spoke about his and Salman Khan's equation in interviews while promoting his film Bhoomi in 2017. His and Salman Khan's friendship was supposed to part of the actor's biopic Sanju too. However that did not happen due to unknown reasons.

In a rather sweet surprise, as Sanjay Dutt turned 60-year-old today, Salman Khan wished the actor in the cutest way possible. "Happy birthday baba," wrote Salman Khan, who rarely takes to the photo sharing website in order to send others birthday wishes.

Here, take a look at his post, where a nostalgic Salman shared their major throwback photo:

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt unveiled Prasthaanam teaser at an event on Monday. Meanwhile Salman Khan is busy with Dabangg 3, Inshallah and will begin hosting the Television show Bigg Boss, which was also once hosted by Sanjay Dutt.