Happy Birthday Arjun Rampal: Gabriella Demetriades wishes beau in the sweetest way; reveals her nickname for him

Gabriella Demetriades took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos to wish Arjun Rampal on his 47th birthday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2019, 12:53 PM IST

Arjun Rampal is celebrating his birthday today and the actor has turned 47. The whole day social media is flooded with birthday messages for the handsome hunk from his near and dear ones. Arjun is currently leading a new chapter in his life as he welcomed a baby boy named Arik Rampal a few months back with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. The couple has been together for more than a year now and enjoying the phase of parenthood.

A while back, to wish Arjun on his birthday, Gabriella took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos with her beau. She posted the photos with a sweet message and a nickname she has for her. Gabriella wrote, "With you, time is not linear, but still we should celebrate the day you graced us all with that smile and every day that you share those pearls of wisdom with the world. Happy birthday to you shriji @rampal72"

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

Arjun had earlier announced the name of their baby in the cutest way by writing, "That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared in our lives. So blessed we feel gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun made his digital debut earlier this year with ZEE5's original show The Final Call in which played the role Captain Karan Sachdev, a pilot who is an ex wing commander.

