Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: Actor joins 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' meme bandwagon with children

Joining the trending 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' meme bandwagon, ace actor Anupam Kher started his birthday celebrations on Sunday by having a breakfast party with children, whom he referred to as his friends, around his neighbourhood.

The Saaransh actor, who is celebrating his 66th birthday, took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of him spending his birthday with kids and having a 'pawri' with them.

Anupam captioned the video as, "What can be better than spending my birthday morning having breakfast with my best friends #Kohinoor #Bharati #Rahul #Sakshi #Divya #Darshana #Yogesh and #Aaryk!! We made each other extremely happy! #PaariHoRahiHai #Children #StreetsOfMumbai #HappyBirthday."

In the video, Kher can be heard saying, "Aaj mera birthday hai, yeh mere dost hain, aur yeh humari party ho rahi hai," as he and the children in the frame start dancing.

Anupam also shared another set of photos and videos with the kids and wrote, "Watch these videos and pics and you will discover what happiness and joy is all about. Best birthday friends! Love these children. They made my birthday so so special!! #HappyBirthday #Love #StreetsOfMumbai #BestDay #Joy."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kher will soon be seen sharing screen space once again with Aahana Kumra for the upcoming short film titled Happy Birthday.

This film will mark the duo's second collaboration after the 2019 critically-acclaimed movie The Accidental Prime Minister. Directed by Prasad Kadam, the short film will be produced by FNP Media.

Apart from Happy Birthday, Anupam has several projects in the pipeline including The Last Show, Mungilal Rocks and The Kashmir Files.