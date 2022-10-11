Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Boman Irani enjoys Amar Akbar Anthony in cinema, pens heartfelt note for actor

Boman Irani- Amar Akbar Anthony

Bollywood's very own megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 on October 11. To celebrate the actor's immense contribution to Bollywood. The best of his movies from the golden era of the 70s and 80s is been re-released in cinemas.

Movies like Don, Deewaar, Kaalia, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhie Kabhie, Abhimaan, Kaala Patthar and others have been released with packed houses across Mumbai. Filmgoers and Bachchan fans stormed the cinemas, just to revisit the magic and charisma of the star.

Boman Irani is also an avid movie watcher and even went to a theatre to watch Manmohan Desai's all-time blockbuster Amar Akbar Anthony. like other cinema lovers, Irani loved watching the 70s again on the big screen. He even shared a video from the screening, where people are whistling to Amitabh's dialogues.

Check out the video

While summarising his experience, Boman shared a heartfelt note to his Bhootnath Returns co-star. Boman wrote, "It’s has been 45 years since I saw this classic entertainer #AmarAkbarAnthony in the cinema hall. Like before, the house was full, and even though there was madness in the theatre then, the noise, applause, cheers and tears were even louder last night." The actor further added, "It was a celebration of movies, happy hearts and love and adulation for this one man @amitabhbachchan. The cinema going community came together finding innocence and a togetherness that I have missed for years." At last, he wrote, "Thank you Mr. @amitabhbachchan for the memories and the legacy and the fact that you have still not taken the foot of the pedal, inspiring generations with your tenacity and your boundless energy."

The actors will soon be seen together in Sooraj Bharjataya's Uunchai. The movie also stars Anupam Kher in the lead. Uunchai will release in cinemas on November 11, 2022.