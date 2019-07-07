Happy 4th Anniversary! Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor by sharing cute photo straight from their wedding album

It's been four years since Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot. In 2015, the talented actor surprised everyone when he opted for an arranged marriage and finally after the wedding was over, he introduced Mira to the world. In these four years, the couple has been flaunting their romantic side every now and then on social media, during interviews and more. They are now proud parents to two kids - daughter Misha and son Zain.

Today, on the occasion of the fourth wedding anniversary, Mira wished Shahid in the sweetest way. She shared a photo from their wedding where the actor is seen holding Mira's face cutely and it shows they are meant to be together forever. Mira posted the photo with a caption stating, "You make my world and me go round #happy4". Check out Mira's sweet wish for Shahid below:

We can't wait to see how Shahid will be wishing his wifey!

Earlier, while talking to The Times of India, Shahid spoke at length about meeting Mira for an arranged match. He stated, "I remember I went to her house for the first time and I was in the Tommy zone. So, I had a ponytail, drop-crotch track pants and weird shoes on. I recall getting out of the car in this avatar at Mira's farmhouse in Delhi. Her dad came out to welcome his son-in-law to be. He saw how I was dressed and he surely thought - 'God what is my daughter getting married to.' He barely looked at me, then whispered 'Come inside' and went away."

The actor added, "She is this 20-something girl coming out of LSR College and she was like 'What?' And when I told her I am playing a character called Tommy, she said, 'That is not the name of a guy, it is the name of a dog."