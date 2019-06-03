Happy 46th Anniversary Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan: Abhishek Bachchan shares beautiful photo of legendary couple

It's been 46 years since Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan got married. One of the power couples of Bollywood tied the knot on June 3, 2019. The legendary couple met for the first time on the sets of Guddi and then there was no turning back for them. They went on work together in several films namely Silsila, Zanjeer, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Sholay, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Guddi, Mili to name a few.

As Big B and Jaya Ji are celebrating their 46th wedding anniversary today, their son and actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram page and shared a beautiful photo of the lovely couple. In the photo, Senior Bachchan and Jaya Ji are seen all smiles while AB Jr is clicking them. He captioned the photo as "Happy Anniversary to the parentals! Love you both eternally. #46andcounting"

Check it out below:

Earlier in an interview, when Jaya Ji was asked about love blossoming between Big B and her, she had said, "I was introduced to him on the sets of Guddi. I was impressed by him and somewhat in awe as he was Harivanshrai Bachchan's son. I felt he was different, though people laughed at me when I said that. I expressed my feelings and said he's going to make it big, even though I was aware he wasn't the usual stereotype hero. I fell in love with him very soon."

Meanwhile, on the work front, AB Sr has several films in his kitty including Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.