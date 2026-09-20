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Hanuman Ansh v Daayra v VIBE box office collection: Shobhinaw Satyaa RULES over Kareena Kapoor, Kunal Keemu, their films only earns...

The new releases have shown little growth, but stand no chance of surpassing the month-old blockbuster Hanuman Ansh.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 20, 2026, 03:49 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Hanuman Ansh v Daayra v VIBE box office collection: Shobhinaw Satyaa RULES over Kareena Kapoor, Kunal Keemu, their films only earns...
Stills from Hanuman Ansh, Daayra, VIBE (Image source: IMDb, Instagram)
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Hanuman Ansh v Daayra v VIBE box office collection: 2026 has proved that the biggest names can also fail. Be it The Raja Saab, O' Romeo, Alpha, or Haiwaan; stars don't guarantee box office results. The new releases of the week: Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Daayra and Kunal Kemmu's VIBE are struggling to survive in their first weekend. Whereas Hanuman Ansh continues to pull the audience, despite crossing over 40 days, indeed a rare feat. On Saturday, the latest releases showed a little growth, but their combined collection isn't 50% of what Shobhinaw Satyaa's Neem Karoli Baba biopic yielded in its 44th day. 

Here's how much Hanuman Ansh earned 

As Sacnilk reported, on its 44th day, Hanuman Ansh showed a growth of 95% from the 7th Friday and collected a net of Rs 9.75 crore across 7,119 shows. The total India gross collections are Rs 304.80 crore, and total India net collections are Rs 258.13 crore so far. When it comes to overseas, the film collected Rs 1.50 crore on Day 44, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 24.50 crore so far. The worldwide gross collection is Rs 329.30 crore. The average occupancy on Day 44 was 33.46%. 

VIBE box office collection 

Kunal Kemmu-starrer and directed action-comedy VIBE also showed a growth of 61.8% from Friday and earned a net of Rs 2.75 crore from 2,979 shows on Saturday. The total India gross collections of VIBE are Rs 5.34 crore, and total India net collections are Rs 4.45 crore so far. Speaking about the occupancy, the film had an average of 21.92%.

Daayra box office collection 

Meghna Gulzar-directed crime thriller Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has also performed a little better than Friday, with a growth of 75% from Friday. On its second day, Daayra collected a net of Rs 1.75 crore across 2,062 shows. The total India gross collections are Rs 3.30 crore, and total India net collections are Rs 2.75 crore so far. The average occupancy of Daayra on Saturday was 20.46%. 

Also read: 'Salman Khan is hypocritical idiot': Sofia Hayat gets brutally trolled for slamming Bigg Boss 20 host, netizens say 'stop dragging people into your...'

Going ahead, VIBE and Daayra will further jump on Sunday, yet it won't be considered a decent weekend, especially for Daayra. The main test for these films will start from Monday onwards.

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