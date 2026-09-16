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Hanuman Ansh to not release in Telugu? Trivikram Srinivas backs out, teaser launch event cancelled

Trivikram Srinivas has stepped away from presenting Hanuman Ansh's Telugu release after a last-minute fallout with the makers. With its Hyderabad teaser launch cancelled, uncertainty surrounds the September 18 release, even as the film nears Rs 300 crore worldwide.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 09:29 PM IST

Hanuman Ansh to not release in Telugu? Trivikram Srinivas backs out, teaser launch event cancelled
Hanuman Ansh Telugu release in trouble
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Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas has stepped away from the Telugu release of Hanuman Ansh, just days before the spiritual drama is scheduled to hit theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on September 18. Trivikram was earlier set to present the Telugu version of the Vishal Chaturvedi directorial under his Fortune Four Cinemas banner. However, a last-minute fallout has now cast uncertainty over his association with the film. All promotional posts related to Hanuman Ansh have also been removed from Fortune Four Cinemas' social media handles, further fuelling speculation about the development. 

According to a source close to Trivikram, the deal between the filmmaker and the team behind the film fell through at the last minute. The fallout appears to have disrupted the Telugu promotional campaign as well. A teaser launch event, which was scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on September 15, was cancelled at the last minute. "There have been some last-minute problems because of which the teaser launch event that was scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on September 15 was cancelled. Trivikram will no longer be presenting the Telugu release," the source told India Today.

The development has raised questions over whether Hanuman Ansh will arrive in Telugu theatres as scheduled on September 18. However, the source said the film could still release on the announced date, albeit without Fortune Four Cinemas presenting it. The makers have not yet officially addressed the situation or revealed who will present or distribute the Telugu version. With the Telugu release date just days away and the Telugu teaser yet to be unveiled, the film's promotional and distribution plans in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remain unclear. An official announcement is expected to provide clarity on the way forward.

Hanuman Ansh is based on the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba, tracing his transformation from Lakshmi Narayan into the revered spiritual figure. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film opened to just Rs 10 lakh but witnessed a dramatic turnaround after strong word of mouth. It has since emerged as one of 2026's biggest box office surprises. Made on a reported budget of just Rs 2 crore, the film is now nearing the Rs 300-crore mark worldwide and continues its remarkable theatrical run in its sixth week.

READ | How does Shah Rukh Khan and his family celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi? King actor shares details

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