Hanuman Ansh to finally release in Telugu on this date, Hombale Films replaces Trivikram Srinivas

Hanuman Ansh’s Telugu release has finally been locked. The devotional drama, originally scheduled to release in Telugu for September 18, will now release on October 9. Hombale Films has taken charge of the Telugu release after Trivikram Srinivas stepped away from presenting the film.

Hanuman Ansh has finally locked a new release date for its Telugu version. The Vishal Chaturvedi-directed devotional drama, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, will now release on October 9, Hombale Films announced on social media. The film was originally scheduled to release in Telugu on September 18. However, the release was postponed indefinitely. Trivikram Srinivas was earlier expected to present the film under his Fortune Four Cinemas banner. According to a source close to the filmmaker, he later stepped away from the release after the deal with the Hanuman Ansh team fell through. The uncertainty surrounding the release also resulted in the last-minute cancellation of a Telugu teaser launch event scheduled in Hyderabad on September 15.

With Hombale Films now taking charge of the Telugu version, Hanuman Ansh has a new date after missing its original September 18 release. The film will now release in Telugu on October 9. Sharing the first Telugu poster on its social media handles, the production house wrote, "We are delighted to bring the much loved Hanuman Ansh in TELUGU, for audiences to witness its divine brilliance on the big screen across the world. Hanuman Ansh Telugu Worldwide Release on OCTOBER 9th by Hombale Films." Hombale Films had also released Hanuman Ansh in the overseas markets on September 11, a month after its India release on August 7.

Hanuman Ansh is based on the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba, tracing his transformation from Lakshmi Narayan into the revered spiritual figure. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film opened to just Rs 10 lakh but witnessed a dramatic turnaround after strong word of mouth. It has since emerged as one of 2026's biggest box office surprises. Made on a reported budget of just Rs 2 crore, the film has crossed the Rs 400-crore mark worldwide and has earned over Rs 300 crore in India.

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