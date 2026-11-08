Hanuman Ansh OTT release date: When and where to watch Neem Karoli Baba's blockbuster biopic

Hanuman Ansh will start streaming on Sony LIV from November 27 and will subsequently have its TV premiere on Sony MAX. Made in just Rs 2 crore, the Neem Karoli Baba film grossed over Rs 450 crore at the box office worldwide and earned Rs 340 crore net in India.

After emerging as one of the biggest box office surprises of 2026, Hanuman Ansh is finally making its way to OTT. Based on the life of revered spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh was released in cinemas on August 7 and enjoyed an extraordinary theatrical run lasting more than three months. Made on a reported budget of just Rs 2 crore, Hanuman Ansh collected over Rs 450 crore worldwide, including more than Rs 340 crore net in India. This means the film earned over 225 times its reported production cost in worldwide gross collections, making it one of the most profitable Indian films in recent years.

How Hanuman Ansh shocked box office

However, its journey to becoming a blockbuster was anything but conventional. Hanuman Ansh opened to just Rs 10 lakh and collected approximately Rs 1.50 crore in its first two weeks. After three weeks of minimal growth, positive word of mouth triggered a dramatic turnaround, with its collections jumping in the fourth week. The film continued its remarkable run in the following weeks, eventually emerging as one of the biggest surprise hits of the year.

When and where to watch Hanuman Ansh?

The devotional biographical drama will start streaming on Sony LIV on November 27. Hanuman Ansh will subsequently have its TV premiere on Sony MAX. Sharing the video announcement on its social media platforms, the OTT giant wrote, "A divine force. An extraordinary story. A film loved by the nation, now coming home. Hanuman Ansh, arriving on Sony LIV on 27th November."

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

The film traces the spiritual journey of Lakshminarayan, a young man who loses his mother and begins searching for answers about God, life and death. His journey eventually leads him to become Neem Karoli Baba. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays the titular role, alongside Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi and Nikhil Dubey.

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