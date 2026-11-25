After its OTT premiere on SonyLIV on November 27, Hanuman Ansh will start streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Gujarati languages from November 29. Based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, the blockbuster film amassed Rs 450 crore worldwide against its budget of Rs 2 crore.

Based on the life of revered spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba, Hanuman Ansh became the biggest box office surprise of 2026. Made on a reported budget of just Rs 2 crore, the Vishal Chaturvedi directorial collected over Rs 450 crore worldwide, including more than Rs 340 crore net in India. It was announced earlier this month that the blockbuster devotional drama will have its digital premiere on SonyLIV from November 27. On Wednesday, Netflix India made the surprise announcement that Hanuman Ansh will start streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Gujarati languages on its streaming platform from November 29.

When and where to watch Hanuman Ansh in regional languages?

The devotional biographical drama will start streaming on Netflix in the five regional languages on November 29. Sharing the announcement on its social media platforms, the OTT giant wrote, "Faith changed his life. His devotion changed thousands. Experience the divine story of Lord Hanuman's devout disciple, now on Netflix. Watch Hanuman Ansh, out 29 November in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, & Gujarati, on Netflix India."

How Hanuman Ansh shocked box office

Hanuman Ansh earned just Rs 10 lakh on its opening day on August 7 and collected just around Rs 1.50 crore in its first two weeks. After three weeks of minimal growth, positive word of mouth triggered a dramatic turnaround, with its collections jumping in the fourth week. The film continued its remarkable run in the following weeks, eventually emerging as one of the biggest surprise hits of the year.

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

The film traces the spiritual journey of Lakshminarayan, a young man who loses his mother and begins searching for answers about God, life and death. His journey eventually leads him to become Neem Karoli Baba. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays the titular role, alongside Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi and Nikhil Dubey.

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