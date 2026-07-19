Hanuman Ansh: Neem Karoli Baba, saint who inspired Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, gets his biopic, trailer out

Hanuman Ansh captures Neeb Karori Baba’s journey across Bharat, beginning with a young seeker leaving Braj in search of Ram. Moving through forests, temples, villages and defining encounters.

Hanuman Ansh, a bhakti-led cinematic journey rooted in Bharat’s timeless Sant Parampara and guided by the life and path of Neeb Karori Baba, unveiled its official trailer through a historic worldwide devotee-led launch at 11:11 AM, with simultaneous on-ground and digital participation.

Moving beyond the format of a conventional film promotion, the launch brought together temples associated with Neeb Karori Baba, Hanuman temples, ashrams, schools, younger devotees and community groups across Bharat, the UK, the US and Canada. The programme began with collective recitations of the Hanuman Chalisa and Sundarkand Path across participating locations. Amid chanting and prayer, the official trailer was unveiled as a shared moment of faith, participation and togetherness.

The trailer offers glimpses of Neeb Karori Baba’s journey across Bharat, beginning with a young seeker leaving Braj in search of Ram. Moving through forests, temples, villages and defining encounters, it reveals a path shaped by Ram Naam, Hanuman Bhakti, seva, surrender and spiritual awakening. Set in pre-Independence Bharat, the trailer also reflects how his quiet presence and simple message begin to transform the lives of those who cross his path.

Watch the trailer of Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh draws from Bharat’s timeless Sant Parampara and explores an inward journey of spiritual awakening, guided by the life and path of Neeb Karori Baba. Speaking about the launch, Vishal Chaturvedi said: "This was never meant to be only a trailer launch. It was our offering at the feet of Hanuman Ji and Maharaj ji. Having first experienced Maharaj ji’s presence at Kainchi Dham 20 years ago, almost to the day, the trailer launch was deeply emotional and felt connected to a larger purpose."

The producers shared that the vision behind the launch was to carry forward the tradition set by Maharaj ji, who always kept his relationship with devotees at the heart of his life and purpose. By bringing devotees together for the trailer unveiling, the team sought to honour that enduring bond and the timeless impact of his presence on people across generations.

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Hanuman Ansh is produced by Ragini S., Namrata G. Singh, Anupriya A. Nagar and Vishal Chaturvedi. The film features Shobhinaw Satyaa, Vihaan S. Hegde, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K. Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey, along with an ensemble cast. Hanuman Ansh will release in cinemas on July 31, 2026.