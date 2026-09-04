Hanuman Ansh: Muslim man watches Neem Karoli Baba film barefoot, video goes viral

A video showing a Muslim man watching Hanuman Ansh barefoot in a theatre has gone viral as the Neem Karoli Baba-based film continues its unexpected box office success.

A video of a Muslim man watching Hanuman Ansh in a theatre has caught the attention of social media users. The devotional film, based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, has emerged as an unexpected box office success despite opening with just Rs 10 lakh.

In the viral video, the man can be seen sitting barefoot in the theatre, dressed in a white kurta-pyjama and wearing a white skull cap. He appears completely engaged in the film. The video has triggered several reactions online, with many users saying that the film has connected with audiences across communities.

One user commented, "They failed to pollute his mind by political polarisation rampant for decades." Another wrote, "India without politics."

You watched or not ? pic.twitter.com/m99ePJffK2 — Bhagavad Gita (@Geetashloks) September 2, 2026

A third user commented, "I am Muslim but I love this movie because in this film a particular religion has not been targeted. It was quite good." Another person wrote, "This is real India, respect every religion."

Hanuman Ansh tells Neem Karoli Baba's story

Hanuman Ansh follows Lakshman Das, a young boy whose life changes after the death of his mother. Searching for answers about life, death and God, he leaves home and travels across North India.

During his journey, he meets saints and devotees and gradually moves away from worldly attachments. The story eventually follows his transformation into Neem Karoli Baba, whose teachings focused on love, compassion, seva and devotion.

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh stars Shobhinav Satyaa and Chandan Anand in the lead roles. Purnima Tiwari and Vihaan Shedge also play key roles.

From Rs 10 lakh opening to over Rs 72 crore

Hanuman Ansh had a very slow start at the box office, earning just Rs 10 lakh on its opening day. However, positive word of mouth helped the film gain momentum in the following weeks.

The film reportedly recorded its highest single-day collection of Rs 12.75 crore on its 24th day. So far, Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 72.88 crore net in India and continues its strong run at the box office.

The success has also led to bigger plans for the film. Hombale Films has announced that Hanuman Ansh will be released internationally on September 11.

Director says Bollywood did not support the film

Amid the film's success, director Vishal Chaturvedi revealed in a recent podcast that he had sought support from people in Bollywood before the release but did not receive help.

He said that several people later called him to congratulate him after Hanuman Ansh became successful. He chose not to name those people, saying he had approached some of them for help earlier but did not receive any support.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was among those who praised the film after its success. Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also appreciated Hanuman Ansh and described it as a "satsang".

The surprise success of Hanuman Ansh has also resulted in the announcement of a sequel.