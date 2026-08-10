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Hanuman Ansh movie review: Neem Karoli Baba finally gets engaging biopic, made with limited budget, unknown faces, but honest intent

We know the spiritual guru whose teachings inspired Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Jobs, and Krishna Das. Now, we finally get an insight into the journey of Laxman Das from a wanderer to Neeb Karori Baba, aka Neem Karoli Baba.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 10, 2026, 11:11 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Hanuman Ansh movie review: Neem Karoli Baba finally gets engaging biopic, made with limited budget, unknown faces, but honest intent
A poster of Hanuman Ansh (Image source: IMDb)
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Director: Vishal Chaturvedi

Cast: Shobhinaw Satyaa, Chandan Anand, Vihaan Shedge

Runtime: 150 minutes (2 hr 30 mins)

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3.5 stars 

Hanuman Ansh synopsis 

Set in pre-Independent India, Laxmi Narayan (Shobhinaw Satyaa), a spiritually awakened, selfless boy, goes on a journey exploring his true motive in life, discovering his devotion for Lord Hanuman, and spreading the vision of naam-bhakti. Challenged by various instances and people, how Laxmi became the influential Neeb Karori Baba forms the premise of the film. 

First impression of Hanuman Ansh

In the cinema landscape, a noble attempt to narrate a unique concept often gets overlooked in the flock of big releases. Hanuman Ansh, the biopic on the influential Neeb Karori Baba (popularly known as Neem Karoli Baba), is another fine example of this trend. In the wave of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, this film is ignored, and it doesn't deserve to be. For the past decade, I've been hearing a lot about Neem Karoli Baba. I've heard the bhajans from Krishna Das and heard about his visions from my seniors. 

So, when I saw the poster and attended the PC, I was keen to know how exactly the director decided to tell his story. While watching the film, I had the benefit of the doubt throughout the first half. Are the makers trying to establish Baba as the avatar of Lord Hanuman? Are they promoting blind faith? Are the miracles overpowering the narrative, making it a gimmicky representation of a Godman? However, by the end of Hanuman Ansh, I had a sigh of relief as, despite a few loopholes, the movie doesn't rely only on miracles. The writer-director Vishal has not portrayed Laxmi as a self-proclaimed God, but projects his younger days, with a noble intention of narrating the story of a bhakt who promotes devotion to the Almighty. 

Also read: Exclusive: Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi admits he didn't like Bobby Deol's Aashram for..., says THIS on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in Ramayana

What works for Hanuman Ansh? 

When you have a story about influential spiritual personalities, someone who has inspired multiple lives, you need to be accurate about the casting of the central character. Call it destiny or the director's sharp vision, Shobhinaw Satyaa, who was an assistant director of this film, is too good as Baba. He's perfect to the T. Satyaa carries the innocence, calmness, and an aura that keeps getting better as the film progresses. In the first half, the film tries to maintain the balance between a documentary and dramatised drama, but looks a little sluggish, and more of the former. However, it becomes more entertaining and engaging post-interval. This is itself a redemption. Earlier this year, Subodh Bhave depicted the life of the famous Guru, but the latest release successfully justifies the struggle of Laxmi before becoming the guiding force. Writer and director Vishal Chaturvedi does package the emotions, highs and lows of Neeb Karori Baba. 

What doesn't work for Hanuman Ansh?

There are a few, but strong negative points. The lack of popular faces and low promotions hamper the movie like a curse. Apart from Satyaa, no other actors leave such an impression that stays with you even after the movie ends. The music is below-the-mark. Krishna Das' famous bhajan as BGM saves the film. The set design, of pre-Independent India, at times, looks cartoonish. Well, the makers have made the film on a very limited budget, facing hurdles, so we can ignore that, but the sluggish first half often bores you. 

Overall verdict

Hanuman Ansh has flaws; it’s a film that is imperfect, doesn’t chase box office numbers but aims to touch the soul. It does move you, leaves you impressed, not with the filmmaking, but with the journey of Baba, which deserves to be discussed. In the horde of biggies, let's not ignore the humble-but-honest attempt at storytelling.

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