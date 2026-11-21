When asked about the sequel, Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi said, "As for a sequel, we will make one when the time is right. Currently, I am working on a film about Tulsidas ji."

Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi attended the opening ceremony of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 in Goa on Friday, November 20, where he spoke about the film's theatrical run, its message and the possibility of a sequel. The director said that Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of the revered spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba, has been running in theatres for more than 100 days since its release in August. He also spoke about being part of IFFI, calling it a proud moment for the team.

Speaking to ANI on the red carpet, Chaturvedi shared his experience of bringing the film to audiences and said that films should be made with sensitivity. "The film (Hanuman Ansh) has been running in theatres for about 105 to 110 days now. Participating in this 'grand festival of cinema', this 'mahakumbh' of films, here at IFFI in Goa, is a wonderful, joyful experience and a source of great pride for us. I believe that films should be crafted with great sensitivity; if you approach any subject with sensitivity and sensibility, people will want to watch it."

Talking about the idea behind making Hanuman Ansh and his wish to reach a wider audience, the filmmaker said he wanted people across the country to understand Indian culture, religion and the lives of saints better. "My hope was always for the entire nation, everyone, to see it. I wanted people to gain a better understanding of our culture, our religion, and our saints, rather than viewing them through a negative lens. For that to happen, it was essential that the film reached a wide audience. That is why I made every effort to ensure the film was accessible to everyone so that people could watch it and come to better understand and appreciate our saints."

When asked about the sequel, he said, "As for a sequel, we will make one when the time is right. Currently, I am working on a film about Tulsidas ji."

Made on a reported budget of just Rs 2 crore, Hanuman Ansh collected over Rs 450 crore worldwide, including more than Rs 340 crore net in India. This means the film earned over 225 times its reported production cost in worldwide gross collections, making it one of the most profitable Indian films in recent years. The devotional drama will start streaming on SonyLIV from November 27.

READ | Ramayana faces protests in Mumbai, Hindu outfit alleges Yash film glorifies Ravana: 'Bharat will not tolerate this'